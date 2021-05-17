McNamara Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,452,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 18.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $61,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,566. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

