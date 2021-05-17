Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $300.76

Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $300.76 and last traded at $300.26, with a volume of 1424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.00.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Medifast alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.17. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.