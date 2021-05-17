Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,055 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 389.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRZ. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

