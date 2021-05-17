Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 694.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $13.72 on Monday. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.