Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $408.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

