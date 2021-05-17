Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,773 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 172.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after buying an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

