Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE STL opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

