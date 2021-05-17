Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

