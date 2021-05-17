Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rafael in the first quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rafael in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Rafael by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rafael by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rafael in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RFL opened at $43.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $722.56 million, a PE ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 215.93%.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

