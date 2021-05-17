Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0837 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and $9,327.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.52 or 0.00679824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006364 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $759.33 or 0.01689604 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

