Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.22. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands.

MESO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $936.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

