MetaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.29 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $57.29 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00452207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00226993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.84 or 0.01324389 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042938 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,722,824,229 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,634,511 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

