Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $21.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,274.65. The company had a trading volume of 67,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,555. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $678.85 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,172.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,077.86.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,142 shares of company stock worth $3,873,512. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

