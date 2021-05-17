Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $177.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of MCHP opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average is $144.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

