Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $115,000 Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 286,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.46.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

