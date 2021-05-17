Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $133,000 Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY opened at $87.57 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

