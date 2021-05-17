Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.