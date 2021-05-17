Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 219,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $14,983,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.