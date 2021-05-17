Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 969 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 451,130 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

