Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

