Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $143,000 Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $14.17 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

