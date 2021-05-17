Minereum Trading Down 80.7% This Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $115,999.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 80.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00084593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.33 or 0.01232936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00064600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113993 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,204,972 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

