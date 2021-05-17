MINISO Group (MNSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MNSO opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CICC Research started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

