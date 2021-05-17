MINISO Group (MNSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MINISO Group stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

Several research firms recently commented on MNSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

