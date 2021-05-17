MintMe.com Coin Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $330,035.34 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,474.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.04 or 0.07635905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.15 or 0.02442175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.06 or 0.00636457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00198539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.88 or 0.00795680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.42 or 0.00639501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.93 or 0.00550727 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

