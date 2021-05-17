Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.92.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.50. 338,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average is $200.20. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

