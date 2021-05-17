Mizuho Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $400.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $423.04.

ZM opened at $307.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

