Mizuho Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.46.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $209.99 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $4,066,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

