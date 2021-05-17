Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $72.88

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.88, but opened at $70.85. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 655 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.