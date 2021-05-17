Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,146. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.