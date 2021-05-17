MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up to $244.74

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $244.74, but opened at $259.70. MongoDB shares last traded at $258.46, with a volume of 328 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average of $321.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 140.6% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $546,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

