Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Moonshot has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a market cap of $11,386.90 and approximately $1.75 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonshot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00088104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.00451950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.00224937 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004997 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.75 or 0.01296612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.