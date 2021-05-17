MoonSwap Trading 31.4% Lower This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002016 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $13,958.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.33 or 0.00640130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002590 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,525,178 coins and its circulating supply is 20,504,677 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

