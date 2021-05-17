Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.83. 165,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,209,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research firms have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.