Morgan Stanley Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $101.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

NYSE SHAK opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 140.6% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 499.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

