Morgan Stanley Trims Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Target Price to $13.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $14.01 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 149.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

