Morpheus Labs (MITX) One Day Volume Tops $1.69 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $30.06 million and $1.69 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00086237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $551.75 or 0.01263105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00116050 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

