Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 867,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,548,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 94,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

