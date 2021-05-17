Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $146.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,408. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

