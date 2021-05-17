Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.86. 200,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,202,604. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.50. The firm has a market cap of $570.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

