Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$61.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,075. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

