Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.900-1.950 EPS.

NYSE MSI traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $201.88. 520,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,247. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.51. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $125.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.54.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

