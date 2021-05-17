Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

MSI stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.88. The company had a trading volume of 520,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $125.34 and a one year high of $203.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.51.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.54.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.