Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.59 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

