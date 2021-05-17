Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $246.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.