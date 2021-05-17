Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BECN shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

