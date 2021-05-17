Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average is $163.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

