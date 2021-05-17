Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC opened at $146.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

