Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

