MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $15.11 on Thursday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

